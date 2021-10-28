Donald Mobelini Hazard High School Kentucky principal gets lap dance at homecoming event & prior incidents as investigation is launched during school event.

Maybe it was just in fun? Or maybe not…

A Kentucky school district is investigating after a teenage boy gave lap dances to his high school principal and other staff members during a homecoming event earlier this week.

Other scintillating provocative photos of spirit events at Hazard High School posted on social media showed teen girls parading around the gym dressed as Hooters waitresses and boys being paddled, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs told the paper Wednesday that the incidents which took place on Tuesday during the school’s “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day” event are under investigation.

One particular image raising eyebrows was that of a teen dancing seductively near Donald ‘Happy’ Mobelini, who is both principal of Hazard High School and the city’s mayor. Bingo> Go to Jail > this way. Smile for the Cameras.

Sexualizing students…

The administrator is standing with a big grin on his face, while the boy — clad in a black dress — bends over in front of him, photos on social media show. The same teen is also pictured with the dress pulled down below his stomach, as he danced shirtless for other adults in a gym.

‘The incident is under investigation and as you know anything under investigation I really can’t talk about,’ Combs reportedly said. ‘Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken.’

Come Wednesday night, the offending images had all been deleted from the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page.

‘Public education is under so much fire right now. This kind of stuff is not helpful. In fact, it’s disgusting. It appears they are sexualizing young adults,’ Nema Brewer, a co-founder of the public education group Ky. 120 United, told the Lexington Herald.

Prior incidents

Added Combs in a released statement: ‘Homecoming activities were planned as a celebration for students, staff, and the school community. All were intended to be fun and good-natured however, the activities did not play out as intended.’

The incident follows Mobelini having previously been investigated for alcohol incidents involving students, on two separate other occasions. In one incident, photos surfaced of him driving kids around as they drank and smoked, the Lexington Herald reported.

As per his bio on the website, the Mayor and the City: “Work hard to provide programs, amenities and services that result in a safe, healthy community with many opportunities for education and self-betterment”.

Efforts to reach out to Mobelini for media comment have been met with zero response. Can anyone guess why…?