Colorado postal worker shot & killed by ex girlfriend, Devan Schreiner while delivering mail in Longmont neighborhood. Identity of victim not released.

A Colorado postal worker was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by his former girlfriend while delivering mail.

The shooting took place in Longmont in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes on the southwest side of the city near Heatherhill Street at about 12:30 p.m CBS Denver reported.

Devan Schreiner, 26, of Fort Collins, upon her arrest was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Longmont Police Department and later transported to the Boulder County Jail. The woman’s booking photo has not yet been released.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said the suspect approached the postal worker and shot him several times before fleeing the scene

Police said the suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and blue mask, was seen fleeing the area south on Renaissance Drive.

Ongoing child custody dispute

The FBI and the United States Postal Service joined Longmont police in the search for the suspect, which came to an end overnight.

‘It’s very distressing, because this is generally a wonderful neighborhood,’ said Ivan Getting, who lives in the area. ‘It’s disheartening and very, very sad and very sad for our mailman.’

‘This crime appears to be an isolated incident and an act of domestic violence,’ Longmont Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur wrote in a press release. ‘We are withholding the arrest photo at this time, pending additional witness interviews.’

Online public records indicate Schreiner had been involved in an ongoing child custody dispute with a 33-year-old Longmont man. A motion in the dispute was filed Monday.

Schreiner was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon. She does not appear to have a previous criminal history.