‘I had feelings’ Florida drama teacher has sex with teen in car

Brittiny Lopez-Murray Hialeah Middle School teacher and former rookie teacher of the year accused of having sex with 14 year old student in her car cause she had feelings for Florida victim.

A Florida middle school drama teacher has been accused of having sex on multiple occasions with a former student in her car according to reports.

The alleged relationship between Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, and the 14-year-old student began after the teacher texted the teen in August about ‘her feelings toward’ him, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald.

The 31-year-old following her arrest on Monday now faces multiple sex crime charges.

Brace yourselves…

Lopez-Murray and the student — who is now in high school — exchanged texts detailing ‘how much they enjoyed the sex with each other,’ the report said.

‘expressed her feelings towards teen boy’

The teacher would sometimes pick him up her victim after basketball practice, where the the two would allegedly engage in sexual acts in her car.

Lopez-Murray has taught at Hialeah Middle for four years and was named ‘rookie teacher of the year’ in 2017.

The alleged relationship was uncovered Saturday after the student’s sister saw explicit texts and photos between him and the teacher, leading to the female educator’s arrest on Monday CBSMiami reported.

The boy’s father also found nude photos of Lopez-Murray on his son’s phone.

Lopez-Murray, who was married in 2016, started the sexual relationship with the teenager in August, police said.

The teen victim told detectives that Lopez-Murray sent him a text in August, ‘where she expressed her feelings toward’ him. They later met for coffee, and that led to multiple sex acts in her car on multiple dates, including in the parking lot of a local mall and a supermarket.

The Miami-Dade school district told the Miami Herald that Lopez-Murray will be fired in light of her arrest.

Abuse of authority, trust & power

‘All employees receive training and are expected to abide by the District’s Standards of Ethical Conduct policy. It is unfortunate that despite our efforts, the actions of some individuals run contrary to the behavior that is expected of them,’ the district said.

Lopez-Murray was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, molestation, and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

One of the teacher’s lawyers, Landon Ray, said his client is ‘presumed innocent until proven guilty.

‘We hope everyone is patient, doesn’t rush to judgment and respects the family’s privacy,’ the lawyer said.

Not immediately clear is what allegedly led to the female teacher abusing her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her teen male victim.