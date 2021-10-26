: About author bio at bottom of article.

Boise Towne Square Mall shooting in Idaho leaves 2 dead and six injured, including police officer. Suspect arrested as authorities investigate mass shooting motive.

Two people were killed and at least four others were injured, including a police officer during a mass shooting at a Boise, Idaho mall, Monday afternoon.

Boise Police responded at 1:50 p.m. local time to the Boise Towne Square mall and encountered a person matching the suspect where gunfire ensued, with an officer among the six people initially injured. A suspect was later detained.

Police believe there was only one shooter involved.

Two of the people initially reported injured would later die Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said during a press conference.

‘At this time, the majority of the mall has been cleared. We’re still actively clearing the mall to both look for any additional concerns, and any additional victims, but at this time we believe that there was only a single shooter involved and that there is no ongoing danger to the community at large from this incident,’ Lee said Monday afternoon.

Breaking: Multiple injuries following reports of shots fired at Boise Towne Square Mall in Boise, Idaho. One person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/5baStQFkKr — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) October 25, 2021

No known motive

‘Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers,’ Idaho Governor Brad Little said in a tweet.

Reports of people locked in the mall during the shooting while police handled the situation emerged on social media.

‘My wife is locked in a storeroom at the Boise Mall. There were multiple gun shots. People running everywhere,’ shared Twitter user @BoiseBetter.

To date the identity of the arrested suspect was not made public.

Not immediately clear is what instigated the shooting.

Authorities continue to investigate.