Taylor J. Anderson IMG Academy teacher at private Florida boarding school in Bradenton charged for having sex with student at beach.

A teacher at a private Florida boarding school has been charged with having sex with a 17 year old student — including once in her car while at a beach, deputies said Tuesday.

Taylor J. Anderson, a 38-year-old teacher at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Manatee County surrendered late Monday after being booked on an assortment of charges, including sexual battery by custodial authority.

The woman’s arrest followed school staffers notifying deputies about a possible sexual relationship between the female educator and a student last week, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

‘IMG administration had overheard rumors about an unlawful relationship and quickly confronted that student to confirm whether the rumors were true,’ deputies said in a statement.

The student, later admitted to having sex with Anderson. The educator was not allowed back onto the school’s campus and was fired a short time afterward, deputies said.

Female educator used social media to communicate with her teen victim

A subsequent investigation revealed Anderson was communicating directly with the student via social media and text messages over several weeks. Detectives said the teacher on one occasion picked up the student at their apartment in July and went to the beach, where the pair ‘engaged in sex acts’ in Anderson’s car.

Anderson declined to speak with investigators, leading deputies to execute search warrants at her home, as well as others pertaining to her car and cellphone.

Evidence obtained during the searches, along with data from the student’s cellphone, led to an arrest warrant filed against Anderson, deputies said.

Detectives tried to serve the arrest warrants at Anderson’s Manatee County home, but she wasn’t there. Deputies then contacted an attorney for Anderson to inform her of the charges she faced. It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that the teacher surrendered to police WWWSB reported.

Anderson, a married mother of a five year old son, was terminated Wednesday, one day after school staffers learned of the possible sexual relationship. Nevertheless she made a brief out-of-state trip before surrendering on charges of sexual battery by custodial authority, traveling to meet a minor and transmission of harmful material to a minor, deputies said.

Of note, Anderson had only recently been brought on to the prestigious boarding school with the educator hired to teach English at IMG Academy, in January, 2021.

IMG Academy — a boarding school for student-athletes in grades 6-12 — confirmed to The Post in a statement Tuesday that Anderson was suspended immediately as soon

Annual tuition at IMG Academy for high school student-athletes in 2021-22 starts at $84,400 for sports like basketball and lacrosse, according to the school’s website.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator at the gilded school abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her male victim.

Anderson is facing charges of sexual battery by custodial authority, traveling to meet a minor, and transmission of harmful material to a minor.