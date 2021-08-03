Stephanie Bradshaw Carmel Indiana babysitter sexually assaults nonverbal autistic teen boy, blames victim, claims he instigated encounter.

An Indiana woman has been accused of raping a 16-year-old nonverbal autistic boy while babysitting him. The boy’s caretaker in turn claimed the victim instigating the encounter, while adding she wanted the child to have a sexual experience.

In an arrest report, police said they boy’s parents contacted them on Monday after they noticed suspicious activity on a surveillance camera in his room. In the video, Stephanie Bradshaw, 47, is seen taking her pants off while tucking the boy into bed and turning the camera away from the bed, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Thirty minutes later, the babysitter returned downstairs in the home.

According to the report, the parents told Carmel police that their son is non-verbal and they keep cameras in the room so they can watch after him. After seeing the incident last week, they checked earlier footage from nights when Bradshaw had babysat the boy and found a video from last Wednesday in which the caretaker was seen taking off her pants and then ‘appearing to have intercourse with the juvenile victim.’

A few minutes later, she ‘abruptly’ gets off the boy and pulls her pants up. The boys parents came into the room just a minute later.

Babysitter blames victim

Detectives took Bradshaw into custody on Monday, WISH reported.

‘Ms. Bradshaw uttered that the juvenile victim instigated the encounter,’ court documents read. ‘She described the juvenile victim as very ‘handsy’ and aggressive.’

Bradshaw later admitted having sex with the victim on Wednesday, telling investigators she wanted him ‘to experience a sexual encounter.’

‘When asked about her mindset during the encounter she stated she did not have sexual feelings for the juvenile victim and that she wanted the juvenile victim to experience a sexual encounter,’ court documents state.

Bradshaw told investigators she worked for the family roughly 12 times in the last few months.

Prosecutors said Tuesday Bradshaw has been charged with rape when the victim is mentally disabled and two counts of sexual battery. One count of sexual battery involves a victim who is mentally disabled and the other relates to her being a child care worker, according to jail records. She is being held on a $30,000 bail and is due back in court on November 9.