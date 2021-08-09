Shane Goldsby Washington prisoner sentenced 25 years for murdering cellmate, Robert Munger, who raped his sister. How did two men with obvious conflicts end up serving in the same cell?

A crime that could have been averted? A Washington state inmate was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his cellmate — a convicted child sex offender who raped his sister.

Shane Goldsby, 26, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to second degree murder for beating to death his 70-year-old cellmate, Robert Munger in June 2020.

Munger was reportedly serving a 43-year prison sentence for his child sex crimes, despite being unlikely to survive the prison term because of his advanced age.

‘I feel it’s my duty to make sure that you don’t get out any time soon,’ Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Michael Evans said during a 2019 sentencing hearing, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Goldsby said he snapped after Munger began teasing him with details about the rape, which later proved true, according to KHQ.

‘I feel set up. I am the victim!’

‘I was in shock, dude,’ Goldsby told the outlet in a 2020 interview. ‘I was like, ‘What the fuck?’ You’re talking out the blue they sent me to the same institution, the same unit, the same pod in the same cell as the dude that got locked up because of what he did to my little sis.’

‘I had so much stuff going on in my head,’ Goldsby added. ‘I wasn’t stable at that point. I wasn’t. I was getting to that point, because (Munger) kept wanting to give me details about what happened, what he did – about the photos and the videos of him doing this stuff. It was building up.’

Adding, ‘You put me in the same cell as this dude. I feel set up. I’m the victim.’

Prison staff did not know that Goldsby and Munger were previously linked until after the murder, according to a Washington State Patrol investigation into why they were put in the same cell. For example, authorities said the relatives involved had different last names.

Goldsby said he had requested a new cellmate from the Washington Department of Corrections, which has a policy preventing such prison living arrangements. The DOC told KHQ that screeners had no knowledge about the two’s connection when they were placed together, following an internal investigation. It remained unclear why the inmate’s repeated requests to change cells, despite the seemingly obvious conflict, was ignored.

According to court documents, Goldsby attacked Munger from behind in the prison’s communal area and hit him in the face 14 times, then stomped on his head at least four times before walking away.

Goldsby apologized to Munger’s family in an emotional statement that was completed by his attorney, KHQ reported.

No knowledge of connection

‘I cannot imagine what it would be like to lose a loved one in this kind of way,’ the statement read. ‘To his wife and his whole family I apologize. I am so sorry and I hope you are able to heal from what I caused.’

Goldsby added that he would have preferred to see Munger spend his life in jail and only meant to hurt him, not kill him.

Goldsby had been serving time in prison for a joy ride in 2017 during which involved him stealing a police vehicle and leading law enforcement on a long chase before crashing into a state trooper, injuring him.

An independent investigation found that screeners had no knowledge of the connection between the pair.

‘There was no clear indication in the documentation regularly reviewed for housing assignments that there was a potential conflict,’ State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Janelle Guthrie told the Associated Press.

‘The Airway Heights Corrections Center is conducting its own administrative investigation into this situation and is cooperating with law enforcement and the courts on the criminal matter,’ she added to KHQ.

Goldsby is currently being held at the Washington State Penitentiary, according to court documents.

His younger sister was still a minor as of last year, according to the Associated Press.