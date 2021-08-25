Teachers aide kills self in front of boy, 14, she sexually assaulted

Jennilynne Derolf Bucks County teacher’s aide shoots self dead in front of teen boy she allegedly sexually assaulted while out on bail.

A Pennsylvania teacher’s aide shot herself dead in front of a boy she was accused of sexually assaulting over the weekend according to authorities.

Jennilynne Derolf, 38, of Levittown, Bristol Township, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing a single gunshot at her head in front of her alleged underage victim. The boy was not physically hurt.

The educator worked at Valley Day School in Falls Township, a private institution for special needs students, where she allegedly began a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old male student, according to a statement from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

The statement details that on July 15, following a complaint from the alleged victim’s grandparent, Derolf was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and institutional sexual assault.

She also faced misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Teacher out on bail discovered sitting with teen victim in parked car

Derolf pleaded not guilty and was freed after posting $10,000 bail on July 23 according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The woman had been expected to appear at a preliminary hearing in October.

On Sunday, while Derolf was free on bail, she contacted the alleged victim and arranged to meet with him, according to a release from Falls Township police. When the juvenile’s family learned that she was with him, they alerted police, who conducted a welfare check on the boy.

Police Chief Nelson Whitney said that upon officers discovering Derolf and the teen parked along a secluded road in Falls Township, she shot herself. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile was not injured.

During the investigation into Derolf’s alleged abuse last month, the alleged teen victim told authorities that he and his teacher’s aide would exchange messages through a mobile messaging app and meet up at a nearby park.

The boy said that in June, his relationship with Derolf turned romantic, and in July, they engaged in sexual intercourse in her vehicle three times, according to a complaint cited by the Bucks County Courier Times.

Valley Day school executive director, Robert Phillips told upon the school finding out about the allegations, ‘immediately suspending’ the teacher’s aide and forbidding her to enter the building or have contact with students.

Derolf’s case was set to be prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Matthew Lannetti.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator allegedly sexually preying on her teen male victim and betraying her position of trust, authority and power.