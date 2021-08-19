A volleyball coach at a Christian high school in Virginia is accused of sexually abusing one of her female players.

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier , 21, of Powhatan , has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Chesterfield Police Department .

‘Because she was a coach for the school, she was in a position of authority and a custodian to this young lady,’ Agnew said.

She is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student on the Richmond Christian School team that she coached. The incident is alleged to have occurred off school grounds at a residence in Chesterfield between April and mid-July, Chesterfield police Sgt. Michael Agnew said according to Richmond.com .

A source told WRIC that the victim’s family had notified the school and police of the alleged relationship.

Let’s talk Trauma

The alleged episode comes in the backdrop of Bredemeier hosting a podcast called Let’s Talk Trauma, which describes itself as ‘an open space to talk about and listen to people’s traumatic experiences,’ according to Apple Podcasts.

Come Monday night, school authorities released a statement to WRIC saying that Bredemeier no longer worked there. It wasn’t immediately clear when the former volleyball player and coach left or under what circumstances.

‘We are deeply disturbed by the allegations; we take these developments and their potential impact on our community very seriously; and we are cooperating with authorities,’ the school said in its statement.

‘Child safety, education and development are paramount here at RCS,’ the statement continued.

Bredemeier also used to work for the Richmond Volleyball Club as an assistant coach for the boys’ team. The club said the employment is seasonal and the season ended in June.

To date, Bredemeier has declined media requests for comment on the allegations against her.