Gabrielly Dickson Sao Paolo Brazilian teen girl, 15, dies of heart attack while having sex with 26 yr old man in his car. Cause of death pending.

A 15 year-old Brazilian girl died of a heart attack while having sex with a 26 year-old man in his car according to Sao Paolo police.

Gabrielly Dickson Alves Nascimento died Thursday night after she was admitted to the UPA Jardim Casquiero medical facility in Cubatão, São Paulo.

The man told the police that he and Dickson were having sex in his car when she fainted, according to online news site G1.

The age of consent in Brazil is 14, and the man, described as a general services assistant, was having sex with Dickson at the time of her death has not been charged with any crime.

Dickson’s lips and skin turned pale and her hands twisted back.

No indications of external violence

The man rushed the unconscious teen to the hospital, where doctors attempted to revive her.

Dickson was declared dead at 1:20am local time.

According to the State Department of Public Security, nurses who treated Dickson found blood in her vagina but there were no other indications of violence, according to G1.

G1 reported that Dickson’s family said it was not aware of her relationship with the the man and was not sure if she was suffering of any illnesses.

Friends have since bombarded the teen’s profile picture on Facebook, which she updated just one month ago, with messages of condolences.

‘Rest in peace princess and wish strength to those close to Gaby,’ one person wrote.

‘My condolences to close friends, and may God console the parents and family who lost this angel,’ added another.

Cause of death pending

The Cubatão Ministry said in a statement that forensic examinations were requested and the case was ‘registered as a suspicious death by the Cubatão Police Station’.

Dickson’s final post on Twitter, published just two days before her untimely death, read ‘who is it that hates me?’

A local medical examiner had been scheduled to reveal Dickson’s cause of death Monday.

‘Forensic examinations were requested and the case registered as a suspicious death by the Cubatão Police Station,’ the Cubatão Ministry said in a statement according to the dailymail.