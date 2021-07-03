Tina Gonzalez sentenced: Fresno County Jail Correctional officer gets jail time after admitting to having sex with inmate in front of other prisoners.

A female California corrections officer has been jailed for reportedly having sex with an inmate — in full view of 11 other prisoners. An incident which a former supervisor described as only a depraved mind was capable of doing.

Tina Gonzalez, 26, is alleged to have gone so far as to cut a hole in her uniform pants — to make it easier to have sex in Fresno County Jail, her sentencing hearing was told on Tuesday, according to The Fresno Bee.

Her former boss, Assistant Sheriff Steve McComas, told the court that he had witnessed many ‘pretty disgusting thing’ during his 26-years on the job — but nothing as shocking as hearing of Gonzalez’s sex session in full view of other inmates.

‘That is something only a depraved mind can come up with,’ McComas told the court.

Gonzalez — who resigned after being arrested in May last year following a tip off in her case in December, 2019, — also supplied the same inmate with razors, a cell phone and advance warnings when his cell was going to be searched according to KSEE.

No remorse

‘She took an oath which she betrayed and in doing so endangered her coworkers’ lives,’ McComas said.

‘But she has shown no remorse. She continually calls and has sexually explicit conversations with the inmate in question and boasts about the crimes she carried out,’ he told the court.

Phone logs revealed Gonzalez kept in contact with the inmate even after she was caught.

Gonzalez pleaded no contest in April to sexual activity by a detention facility employee with a consenting inmate, as well as possessing drugs or alcohol, and a cell phone to give to an inmate.

Her defense attorney, Martin Taleisnik, said in court, ‘It was never her intention to bring any harm or danger to the employees in the jail or anyone else in the jail,’ according to the Bee. He said Gonzalez took responsibility for her actions, but also said the recent end of her marriage at the time of her actions made Gonzalez vulnerable.

Her former boss called for her to get the maximum sentence of three years and eight months in prison.

But Judge Michael Idiart noted her early plea and lack of criminal history as he sentenced her Tuesday to seven months in the county jail followed by two years of probation.

‘I think what you did was terrible, stupid and you have ruined your career,’ Idiart told Gonzalez.

‘But I also believe that people can redeem themselves and you have the rest of your life to do that. Good luck,’ the judge told her.

Gonzalez had worked as a correctional officer since 2016.