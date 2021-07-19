Olympic athletes to sleep on anti sex cardboard beds during Tokyo Games as a deterrent amid the ongoing pandemic in a bid to maintain social distancing and the containment of infections.

At least they’ll be fully devoted to their sporting physical activities … or will they?

Competing Olympic athletes are set to spend their nights on cardboard beds — allegedly designed to collapse under the weight of would be love interests to discourage sex amid COVID-19.

Olympic officials — who already warned 2021 Games participants to avoid two-person push-ups because of the coronavirus — have set up 18,000 of the cardboard beds in the athletes’ village, according to Dezeen magazine.

‘Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes,’ American distance runner Paul Chelimo tweeted.

‘Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports,’ Chelimo added. ‘I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do.’

Safe sex and a safer Tokyo Olympic Games

The gambit comes in the knowledge of Olympic athletes being predisposed to the amorous amongst new found ‘athletic’ fellow competitors.

While Olympic officials may have looked the other way in the past, officials have warned amid the ongoing pandemic such prior ‘rites of Olympic passage’ could lead to a rash of unwanted infections.

The 100 percent recyclable cardboard beds were designed by the Japanese company Airweave according to organizers.

Along with the dispensing of cardboard beds, officials intend to distribute a cache of condoms to athletes regardless (cause where there is a will there is a way…) – which have been dispensed at every Olympic Games since 1988. This year, the condom tally is 160,000. That number is far less than the 450,000 doled out for the last summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016.

But rather than giving a nudge that athletes will seek out sex, Olympic officials insist the condoms are being issued soley to promote ‘safe sex’.

‘Our intent and goal is not for athletes to use the condoms at the Olympic Village, but to help with awareness by taking them back to their own countries,’ the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee said in a statement to Japan Today.

At least two athletes have already tested positive for the coronavirus at the Tokyo Olympic Village, officials said Sunday. The infections come despite International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach last week saying there was ‘zero’ risk of athletes passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village.

The revelations follow that of another resident of the Village, a visitor from abroad involved in the Games’ planning, reported to have tested positive a day earlier.