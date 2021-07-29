: About author bio at bottom of article.

Katherine Janness Atlanta woman stabbed to death walking dog in Piedmont park. Authorities investigate as a community is put on edge.

A woman walking her dog late at night was stabbed to death at an Atlanta area park. The incident is reported to have occurred in Piedmont Park, one of Atlanta’s most popular parks.

Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog was also killed. Investigators said the victim’s wife pinged Janness’ phone and found her body.

Janness had dinner with her wife Tuesday night and then said she was going to walk the dog.

The wife pinged her phone when she didn’t come home.

When she arrived at Piedmont Park, she found the disfigured body of Janness and her dead dog near the entrance around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Targeted or random stabbing?

Come Wednesday, police released a photo of Janness while crossing a rainbow-painted crosswalk near the park in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.

Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times, with Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton describing the scene as ‘gruesome.’

Investigators were working to retrace the victim’s steps, Hampton told WSB-TV early Wednesday. Janness lived about a mile from Piedmont Park.

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the killing.

The killing left people who use the park shaken and disturbed. The Midtown Neighborhood Alliance said extra patrols would be added to the park starting Wednesday evening.

‘I see people walking around happy, laughing. I don’t expect to be hearing somebody is dead here,’ one woman told WSB-TV.

Mourners left flowers, as well as dog treats, near the park entrance where Janness’ body was found.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.