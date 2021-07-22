Oklahoma wife runs over husband with ATV killing him when he asks...

Chanelle Lewis Oklahoma woman runs over her husband with an ATV after asking for a divorce during a weekend camping trip gone bad.

An Oklahoma woman is accused of fatally running over her husband with an ATV after the man asked his wife for a divorce.

Christopher Lewis initially survived the assault at the hands Chanelle Lewis, 35, only to later die at hospital.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at Soggy Bottoms ATV Trails at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after a 911 caller said a ‘girl was screaming saying her dad was dead.’

‘Somebody ran her dad over and said he was dead out on one of our trails,’ the caller said, according to KFOR.

The husband was located on the trails and taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Announced intention to run over husband

Upon her initial arrest, Chanelle Lewis was charged with manslaughter, only for charges to be upgraded to second-degree murder on Tuesday, News 9 reported.

The Lewises, accompanied by his two children, were at the campground over the weekend with another couple. Christopher Lewis’s son, Christian Cornett, told KFOR that his father and stepmother got into an argument over food and that his dad told Chanelle Lewis he wanted a divorce.

Witnesses told investigators that Chanelle ‘made a statement that she was going to run over him and kill him,’ Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Palmer said.

‘First one that we’ve ever had where somebody intentionally ran somebody over,’ said Palmer.

But there was more to come.

Palmer said Cornett and his sister ‘ran down’ their stepmother and confronter her, News 9 reported.

‘She, according to them, tried to run over them,’ Palmer said. ‘He (Chris’ son) was trying to get the keys out of the ATV.’

Previous orders of protections

In the course of that struggle, Cornett told KFOR that he punched his step mother in the face — evidence of which was visible in the mug shot after her arrest.

Palmer told News 9 that Chanelle Lewis told deputies she ran her husband over because he assaulted her, but witnesses did not back up that assertion.

Court records, revealed Chanelle Lewis filing two petitions for a protective order last year, alleging that Christopher Lews assaulted her. A Cleveland County judge dismissed both.

‘He was a great man and would help anyone in need,’ the murdered man’s son said in a statement. ‘I have 1,000 brothers because he was a father figure to everyone.’

Chanelle is being held on a $30,000 bond.