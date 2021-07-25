Brianna Hamblin sexual harassment. How a Spectrum News 1 reporter on location was forced to endure sexist and racist comments by two men.

A Black female journalist trying to do her job was forced to endure sexist and racist comments by two men in Rochester, NY, with the cringe filled incident caught on camera (see below).

Brianna Hamblin, a reporter with Spectrum News Rochester, shared the footage Friday on Twitter.

As she was preparing for a report, one man told Hamblin, ‘You look nice by the way,’ and she responded, ‘Thank you.’ A second man jumped in to say, ‘You beautiful as hell.’ Hamblin calmly thanked him too.

After a short conversation about Hamblin’s job, one man said, ‘See that’s why I can’t be left alone with a Black woman. Or a mulatto, s—. Cause I can’t stand these f—ing white girls.’

‘Alright, we are done here,’ a somewhat unnerved Hamblin replied. ‘Have a great rest of your day.’

WARNING: CRUDE LANGUAGE

Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it. This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit. There are A LOT of things wrong with this. pic.twitter.com/5Ok58Vm7e0 — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 23, 2021

‘What makes you think women want to be talked to that way?

‘You are sexy as f—,’ one of the men says. ‘Sexy!’

‘Oh my God,’ a put off Hamblin is seen saying to herself at the end of the clip.

‘The audacity of the things men say to me never ceases to amaze me,’ Hamblin wrote Friday on Twitter referencing the episode which left her visibly uncomfortable and forced to coddle two disrespectful men. ‘What makes you think women want to be talked to that way? In no way is this endearing. It’s uncomfortable. It’s gross.’

Adding, ‘Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it. This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit. There are A LOT of things wrong with this.’

Most women forced to contend with sexual harassment

‘Being a Black woman in this industry has its own headaches, but talking down on one group of women to ‘praise’ another group is NEVER okay. It just shows you have a disgusting fetish based on stereotypes, which is just as racist.’

The reporter also noted that she was lucky to have a crew with her, as solo women broadcasters are sometimes put in volatile situations and must deal with harassment alone.

Despite the men’s interruption, Hamblin managed to retain her composure and complete her report about free food deliveries to families in Rochester.

The incident underscores the fact that sexual harassment is a common occurrence for most women. According to a 2021 report from U.N.Women, 97% of women aged 18 to 24 have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces, and more than 70% of women of all ages have been harassed.