Brian Jeffrey Raymond La Mesa, California ex Mexico City diplomat pleads guilty to sexual assault & drugging 23 women during service for US Embassy.

A former U.S. diplomat and serial predator faces potential life in prison, after pleading guilty to raping and drugging 23 women over the course of several years, while he was employed at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, of La Mesa, California, pleaded guilty Friday to federal sexual abuse and transportation of obscene material charges, according to the Department of Justice.

An investigation into Raymond was launched after a nude woman was seen screaming for help on the balcony of his Mexico City apartment last May, the Mexico News Daily reported.

The woman told the FBI she had no recollection of events after consuming drinks and food provided by Raymond. Of note, the apartment was owned by the embassy.

He was arrested in La Mesa last October, on one count of coercion and enticement.

‘Brian Raymond betrayed the trust granted to him as a U.S. government employee representing the United States abroad by engaging in years of predatory conduct sexually abusing, exploiting, and recording vulnerable women he targeted in the United States and around the world,’ Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said in a statement.

‘As demonstrated by Raymond’s prosecution and plea, the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will use all of the tools at our disposal to hold accountable those who victimize women.’

During their investigations, FBI agents told of recovering hundreds of photographs and videos depicting more than 20 unconscious and nude or partially nude women from Raymond’s cell phones, iCloud account, and other electronic devices.

The files date back to 2006, continuing up until May 2020.

Photographs and videos depict Raymond fondling the victims breasts and buttocks, in addition to lying in bed with unconscious women on two different occasions.

During their time with Raymond, the women claimed they experienced memory loss and had no knowledge of the photographs, videos, or physical contact.

Texted Raymond in one communique with one of his victims, ‘hopefully you aren’t too hung over today.’

Abuse of government authority to sexually prey on his victims

In addition, FBI agents said internet history recovered from Raymond’s devices revealed searches for unconscious women and side effects of prescription drugs combined with alcohol the dailymail reports..

In his plea agreement, Raymond admitted he engaged in sexual intercourse with two of the victims depicted in the recordings ‘when both were incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct or consenting to it.’

Both incidents took place in Raymond’s embassy-leased residence in Mexico City.

Raymond admitted that over the course of 14 years, he recorded and/or photographed at least 24 unconscious and nude or partially nude women, and touched the breasts, buttocks, genitalia of numerous women ‘while they were incapable of consent.’

The DOJ said Raymond transported all 479 photographs and videos of 20 unconscious and nude or partially nude women, into the United States.

Raymond has worked for the U.S. government for 23 years in numerous countries, according to court documents. Prosecutors did not specify what position he held in Mexico other than to say he was working for a U.S. government agency at the embassy.

Not immediately clear is what led to the former diplomat abusing his position of authority, power and trust and whether he had met his victims through the performance of his government role while abroad.