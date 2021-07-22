Amália and Amanda Alves Brazilian twin sisters forced to kneel down & executed on Livestream Instagram video. Siblings murdered for knowing too much about drug deals.

Footage of twin sisters in Brazil fatally shot in the back of their heads in a gang-related double execution has gone viral after the graphic incident was livestreamed on Instagram.

The 18-year-old siblings— Amália and Amanda Alves — were forced to kneel before being killed because they knew too much about a drug deal according to local media.

Both Amalia and Amanda were said to be mothers and were killed on the side of the road behind a property complex in Pacajus. The double executions which took place in the northeast state of Ceara has been viewed thousands of times, according to Brazilian news outlets.

A 17-year-old boy identified as Mateus Abreu was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being questioned by authorities.

The teens, both of whom were reported to be mothers, were forced to lift up their hair into a bun before they were executed, according to the Jornal de Brasília.

Teen suspect had been arrested numerous times for gun related crimes

The suspect allegedly fired two more rounds at one of the sisters before blasting another four bullets at the other’s body the dailymail reported.

Neighborhood residents alerted the police after discovering the bodies at the location where they were assassinated.

Amália left behind a 6-month-old son, while her sister is survived by a 3-year-old daughter.

Brazilian newspaper Diario do Noreste reported that the teen suspect had seven prior arrests for unlawful possession of a gun, theft and intentional bodily injury in 2020 and this year. Brazil authorities have yet to make other arrests as they continue to investigate.