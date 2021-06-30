Shannon Keeler Gettysburg college student previously raped at hands of freshman in 2013 leads to arrest warrant after Ian Cleary, Santiago, Ca man admits rape in Facebook message 7 years later.

Pennsylvania authorities on Tuesday filed an arrest warrant in a 2013 campus attack at Gettysburg College, nearly eight years after the female victim went to police and a year after she received an online message that said, ‘So I raped you.’

Police say they are looking for 28-year-old Ian Cleary of Saratoga, California, but had not yet located him.

The affidavit filed with the warrant accuses Cleary, then a junior and a goalie on the ice hockey team, of stalking then 18-year-old, Shannon Keeler at a freshman party in December 2013, following her home to her dorm and then sexually assaulting her.

As he apologized and fled, Keeler texted friends on campus, ‘OMG please Help me,’ according to the warrant.

Cleary, who was a junior at the time, left the college after that semester, ending the school’s Title IX investigation, Keeler previously said.

‘No survivor should have to do in order to obtain justice,’

Keeler had discussed the experience – and her drive for charges – in a recent story by AP that detailed the frequent reluctance among prosecutors to file charges in campus rape cases.

Keeler went to police hours after the incident and had a rape kit done at a local hospital, only to graduate three years later without an arrest. Authorities at the time told her it was hard to prosecute cases when the victim had been drinking, she said. The rape kit was later lost.

‘While I am moved to tears by this result, which I have waited for over seven years, I am mindful that this moment came because I went public with my story, which no survivor should have to do in order to obtain justice,’ said Keeler, now 26, in a statement issued to AP through her lawyer.

The warrant filed Tuesday was signed by a new county prosecutor, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett. Police reopened the case last year after Keeler came forward with a series of online messages that appeared to come from Cleary’s Facebook account.

‘So I raped you,’ one message read. ‘I’ll never do it to anyone ever again… I need to hear your voice.’

Police linked the Facebook account to Cleary through a matching cell phone number, according to the affidavit.

A cell phone linked to Cleary rang unanswered Tuesday and did not have voice mail. A message left at a number associated with his father was not immediately returned according to reports.