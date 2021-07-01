Kimberly Carnahan Olivehurst California woman has sexual relationship with teen boy identified as her co worker – crashes car into tree during sex act.

Presumably she was enjoying herself until the crash part …

California authorities arrested a woman last Thursday after detectives learned her vehicle hit a tree while allegedly engaging in sexual acts with an underage teen.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spoke with a woman last Wednesday who told them her son admitted to having a sexual relationship with one of his adult co-workers, 30-year-old Kimberly Carnahan of Olivehurst, a suburb of Sacramento.

It was during questioning that the boy told detectives about the crash ABC10 reported.

When questioned by police, Carnahan admitted to a sexual relationship and was transported to the Sutter County Jail according to CBS News Sacramento.

The following day, the sheriff’s office said Carnahan was arrested on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor under the age of 18 and oral copulation with the threat of retaliation, as well as sending harmful matter to a minor and threatening a witness.

The Sacramento Bee reported that authorities not disclosing where the two worked or the exact age of the male victim. Nevertheless a google search led to a Linkldn account bearing an uncanny similarity to the suspect, which described her as working as a Grill crew member at McDonald’s in Maryville, California.

Carnahan was booked into the Sutter County Jail and her bail was set at $100,000. A court date was set for Monday afternoon according to FOX40.

Carnahan has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The accused sexual predator is due back in court on July 7 for another hearing on the matter.

Carnahan remains held in jail in lieu of bail.