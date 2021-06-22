Katrina Maxwell Sheldon ISD Houston teacher at C.E. King High School admits having sex with 16 year old teen during spring break. Insists she’s still a good teacher.

A former Houston area high school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student during spring break.

Katrina Maxwell allegedly admitted to police that on two occasions she had sex with the male student while she taught at C.E. King High School, according to court documents cited by Click2Houston.

The alleged relationship between Maxwell and the minor was first noticed by another Sheldon ISD district employee, the report said.

That worker reported an incident where the teacher allegedly tossed scissor’s at the student’s head because he was sitting next to his girlfriend.

Maxwell allegedly admitted to investigators that she and the student had sex in the backseat of her car. The student told police the pair had sex several times between March and April, court records say.

Sexual predator insisted she was still a good teacher

Sheldon Independent School District conducted their own probe and fired Maxwell.

‘The district has conducted a thorough investigation and upon completion, we find these reports to be substantiated,’ the district said in a statement.

‘Sheldon ISD is deeply saddened that this occurred, and we are committed to continued cooperation with law enforcement to ensure Mrs. Maxwell is prosecuted to the fullest extent.’

During a meeting with administrators on June 8, Maxwell said she believed she ‘was a good teacher’ and that now, she would be known as ‘the teacher that f***** her student,’ according to abc13.

A subsequent interview with the victim led to the underage boy telling investigators that he had known Maxwell since October 2020 and said a relationship began around March 2021.

The teen also said Maxwell picked him up from his aunt’s house once, took him to a hotel nearby and had sexual intercourse for the first time, investigators said.

The educator has since been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 years of age with bond set at $20,000.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator betraying her position of trust, power and authority and subjugating her teen male victim.