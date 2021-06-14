Dejhanay Jarrell Brooklyn mother undergoing mental breakdown throws newborn baby & 2 year old toddler out window and beats baby along street. Brownsville mom faces attempted murder charges.

A distraught woman accused of throwing her newborn daughter and toddler son from a second-floor Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn apartment and proceeding to beat them along a street sidewalk has been charged with attempted murder.

A naked Dejhanay Jarrell, 24, threw her children, who were also naked, from the fire escape, before also jumping out around 11:20am Saturday in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, according to police.

The mother is alleged to have bashed the baby girl’s head into the ground because she was ‘tired of being by herself’, the New York Post reported.

It took next door neighbor, Carl Chin, 41, to save the children after he heard the commotion and rushed to their rescue.

The NYPD said the little girl was taken to Maimonides Hospital in ‘grave condition’ while the woman who suffered a spinal fracture and her son, who sustained a contusion and internal trauma were taken to Brookdale Hospital.

Not in her right state of mind

Following her arrest, the mother was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and acting in a manner dangerous to a child younger than 17, according to police.

Police and ambulances responded after Chin called 911.

Chin said the toddler appeared to be in good condition following the attack and ‘wasn’t crying’ or ‘moaning in pain.’ The infant, however, seemed to be clinging to consciousness.

‘She was trying to open her eyes and it was closing. Half her face was bruised. I hope she didn’t hit her head on the concrete, but her head was shaped kind of like after you hit it hard and swelling starts to form,’ Chin said.

Chin said the woman then appeared to snap back to realty and thanked him while asking him to take care of her daughter.

‘I have no idea what was going on with the mom. I had never met her or seen her prior to this but she clearly is not in the right state of mind. She must have been having some kind of mental breakdown because they were all naked,’ he said.

‘It didn’t seem like she was angry at the kids. She was just completely gone,’ he added.

What led to mom ‘acting out’?

Shandie Harrison, Chin’s sister-in-law, told the New York Daily News she saw the mother hold the newborn by the leg and pound her head twice into the ground.

‘We saw the newborn, we started screaming. It was three of them naked on the ground, the mom, the newborn baby and another little child,’ she said.

She said the newborn was bleeding from her ear and the toddler had bruises on his forehead and his knee.

‘She’s been here for about three months. She was a good person, a family mother,’ said Herman Moultrie, 62, who lives in the building next door to Jarrell’s. ‘She wasn’t hanging out in the streets or anything. I never knew she had problems like this.’

Neighbors said Jarrell lived alone with the two children.

Not immediately clear is how the mother came to ‘act out,’ what stresses she had been undergoing leading up to Saturday’s events, the whereabouts of the children’s father and what community amenities, if any, had been availed to her.

The city’s Administration for Children Services continue to investigate.