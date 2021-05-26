San Jose VTA rail yard mass shooting leaves multiple deaths and injuries as gunman opened fire during union meeting at Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority hub. No known motive.

No less than seven people are dead and several others injured following a mass shooting at a downtown San Jose, California light rail yard involving public transit workers, the county’s sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The gunman a man was described as being one of the deceased.

The un-named shooter opened gunfire circa 6.34 am local time at the yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority near the city’s main airport.

Santa Clara County sheriff´s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the investigation was ongoing and the exact number of deaths and injuries had yet to be specified.

‘I will tell you that they are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case,’ Davis said. He also confirmed the shooter is dead, while not saying how they died. Also not disclosed was the weapon used. Reports indicated died by suicide.

As many as seven people may have died, sources told KPIX 5. The victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees.

Was shooter a current or past employee?

One employee’s mother told KTVU that the shooting occurred during a union meeting. Workers have since been evacuated.

VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress said the building where the shooting took place required security access, adding: ‘It would have to be someone who either broke into this yard, or someone who has access.

‘We ask for people’s prayers.’

The sheriff had tweeted early Wednesday morning: ‘Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ.

‘Please stay away from the area. More info to follow.’

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport.

Mass shooting common occurrence in the US

The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

First reports of gunfire came at around 6:30am local time.

The VTA operates three rail lines; it also runs 70 bus lines in the area.

San Jose, a city with about 1 million residents, lies at the heart of Silicon Valley, a global center of technological innovation and home of some of America’s biggest tech companies and concentration of wealth.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, which has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world. Efforts to ratify the second amendment right to bear arms or to increase rules surrounding gun acquisition continue to be a source of heated debate.

