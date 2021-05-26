Rene Laso Palm Coast Florida man stabs woman and her boyfriend after she refused to have sex with him after propositioning her $5,000 to perform acts.

A Florida man has been accused of stabbed a woman who repeatedly turned down his advances and propositions to pay her $5,000 to have sex with him according to reports.

Rene Laso, 55, was arrested Monday, May 24, outside a Palm Coast bar, called Smiles (yes the irony…) and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Laso had allegedly been harassing the victim for months, including offering money for sex, before he showed up at Smiles where she was hanging out with her boyfriend and friends, police said according to a report via News6.

At some point, the boyfriend decided to confront Laso about the ongoing propositions.

During a heated argument ‘which was taken outside’ in the early hours of Monday morning, Laso allegedly called the woman a ‘$100 whore.’ When the woman got between Laso and her boyfriend, he told the group, ‘I have a knife and will cut you.’

Boyfriend and girlfriend suffer multiple stab wounds

That’s when Laso grabbed his knife and stabbed both victims, according to police.

Deputies said the woman suffered a stab wound to her right arm while her boyfriend suffered injuries on his arms, stomach and back.

Laso tried to escape but bar patrons kicked over his motorcycle and prevented him from leaving.

Both victims were treated for multiple stab wounds on the scene and transported to the hospital.

Laso initially claimed that the woman had slapped him and he had been chased, but investigators confirmed that he instigated the incident and stabbed both victims according to the PalmCoastObserver.

‘This case could easily have turned into something much more tragic,’ Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

Added the statement: ‘Alcohol, arguing and weapons are a recipe for disaster. Thankfully the injuries the victims sustained do not appear life-threatening and we hope they can make a full recovery. I understand all of this started because Laso was looking for a date, well, now he has one — with the judge.’

Laso remains held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with no bond.