Pushkar Sharma Queens man sexually abuses, murders 65 year old mother Soraj Sharma. Man goes to police precinct and confesses to crime.

A 28 year old Queens man is alleged to have fatally beat and sexually abused his 65 year old mother over the weekend, prosecutors said.

Pushkar Sharma, 28, is reported to have carried out the deadly attack on Soraj Sharma at their home in the Bellerose Manor neighborhood of Jamaica at about 8 a.m. the morning before Mother’s Day, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The suspect is accused of grabbing his mother from behind, choking and punching her until she fell to the floor, the nypost reported, citing prosecutors.

Once down, the son allegedly continued the attack, strangling and punching his mother before sexually assaulting her, the DA said.

The victim lost consciousness and then died, officials said.

Mother’s Day nightmare

‘What should have been a celebration of Mother’s Day became a brutal, tragic nightmare for a Queens family,’ Katz said in a statement.

After killing his mother, the suspect went up to his room, retrieved his wallet and keys and walked to the police precinct and confessed to the murder.

Sharma had blood on his clothing when he showed up at the 105th Precinct station house shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Soraj Sharma’s daughter found her mother unconscious in the basement, cops said. Medics rushed her to Long Island Jewish Hospital, but she could not be saved the nydailynews reported.

Come Sunday afternoon, the suspect was officially arraigned and charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.

If convicted, the son faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

No known motive was immediately known.