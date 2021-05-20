Mandy Davis Teays Valley teacher’s aide accused of having two week sexual relationship with 12 year old student. Female educator is fired from Ohio school.

An Ohio teacher’s aide, 33, is alleged to have had carnal relations with a 12-year-old middle school student over the course of two weeks.

Mandy Davis, of South Bloomfield, who worked at Teays Valley West Middle School, had a sexual relationship with the sixth grade student between April 26 and May 11 in her Bloomfield, Ohio home, according to the criminal complaint.

Because the victim is a minor, authorities did not provide further information NBC4i reported.

Notice of the ‘inappropriate relationship’ came after a concerned employee noticed an ‘odd relationship’ between Davis and the victim and reported it to school administrators, who launched an investigation into Davis, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators in the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant for the teacher’s aide home, secured evidence and arrested Davis on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Female teacher arraigned on Thursday

Because the victim is a minor, there’s no other information available, including what was collected at her home.

Davis was charged with first-degree rape, third-degree gross sexual imposition and fourth-degree unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, all felonies, and arraigned at Circleville, Ohio court on Thursday.

The Teays Valley Local School District said Davis was fired.

‘We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to the safety and well-being of our students as our first priority,’ the district said in a statement.

Not immediately clear is how the female educator came to betray her position of authority, power and trust to subjugate her male victim.