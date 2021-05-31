: About author bio at bottom of article.

Leslie Gillespie Alabama teacher kills self after Lawrence County educator at R.A. Hubbard High School is charged sexually assaulting two underage students.

An Alabama teacher arrested and charged with sexual molestation of two students last week, died by suicide over the weekend.

Leslie Gillespie, 44, prior to her arrest taught English at R.A. Hubbard High School in North Courtland. The female educator’s tenure at the school was in jeopardy following the woman being accused of sexually assaulting two students, aged 15 and 16, The Daily Beast reports.

Indiana authorities arrested Gillespie on Thursday and charged the teacher with rape and sodomy for her alleged defiling by sex of two underage students.

The charges against Leslie Gillespie in connection with the teacher’s alleged sexual assaults of the teens were felonies.

A Lawrence County sheriff’s office investigator wrote in a criminal complaint that the sexual contact happened when Gillespie met with the two students in her classroom after school during September of 2020. She was booked into the Lawrence County jail on two counts of school employee engaging in a sex act with a student younger than 19 and one count each of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy. She was released on $60,000 bail later Thursday, records show.

Self inflicted fatal gunshot wound

Then on Saturday, two days after posting bond, Gillepsie reportedly ended her life AL.com reported.

Gillespie appears to have shot herself.

‘It appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,’ coroner Scott Norwood said after analyzing Gillespie’s body.

Indiana police found Gillespie’s body at her home in Hillsboro in Lawrence County.

According to Norwood, the body was found at about 11:30am on Saturday, WAAY 31 ABC reports.

After finding the body of the allegedly sexually abusive teacher, Leslie Gillespie, Indiana police followed protocol.

This meant they sent her body to the Department of Forensics in Huntsville for the autopsy.

Gillespie belongs to a collection of educators who have died by suicide while facing allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years, including an assistant principal in North Carolina accused of inappropriate contact in 1992, and a Florida teacher busted in a sting operation.

It remained unclear what prompted the female educator to abuse her position of authority, trust and power to subjugate her male victims.