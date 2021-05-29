Kara Coalson Athens Georgia former teacher acquitted of sexual assault of 16 year old student cause of lack of evidence. Teacher previously claimed having a relationship with a student and becoming pregnant.

A former Clark County, Georgia math teacher has been acquitted of an alleged sexual assault on a student during a jury trial on Wednesday.

Kara Elizabeth Coalson, 25, of Cumming was charged with having sex in her Athens home with a 16-year-old student she taught in her geometry class.

Coalson and the student, now 18, each testified in the three-day trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Lisa Lott.

During the 3 day trial proceedings, the defense stated Coalson, who previously taught at Clarke Central High School, lost her job and license to teach as a result of the investigation.

Coalson, who resides in Cumming, testified that she brought the student to her home after meeting him at the Cloud bar in downtown Athens in February 2019, according to court testimony. Nevertheless the former female educator denied they had sexual intercourse the Athens Banner Herald reported.

Teacher tells school counselor of becoming pregnant and stressed

The alleged tryst came to light only after Coalson went to the school’s guidance counselor at the school in April 2019 and explained how she had a relationship with a student and it was stressing her. She told the counselor she had become pregnant. There was no direct evidence produced in the trial that the student caused the pregnancy.

The counselor told Coalson the matter was serious and she was ‘mandated’ to report it to school administrators according to CBS 46.

The counselor didn’t recall if Coalson shared the student’s name, but allegations were made the student had contacted her wanting $500 cash and an improvement on his grade, WSBTV reported.

The student testified as a ‘reluctant witness’ telling Assistant District Attorney Robert Schollmeyer, that he did have sex with his teacher.

The student also said he never told anyone else about his intimate relationship with the teacher.

During cross examination by Williams, he testified, ‘I don’t want to be here’ later adding, ‘I don’t want to see nobody put in jail.’

The student testified on the evening of the alleged ‘inappropriate’ tryst, having entered the bar by sneaking past security, but that he never drank alcohol while inside. After meeting Coalson, he said they danced together, before going to her home. It is there the boy claims the teacher having sex with him.

In Williams final argument, lawyers for the woman cited the state’s ‘lack of evidence.’

The educator explained the particular sexual assault charge makes it against the law for a student and teacher to have sex. There is no age limit and even if consensual, it is still against the law, she said.

Not immediately clear is if the former teacher gave birth upon having previously fallen pregnant and the biological father to the child. Also not clear is why the alleged victim’s claim of having being sexually preyed on by his teacher was not given credence by the court and whether similar verdict would have been reached had the genders of the predator and victim been reversed?