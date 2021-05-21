Jennifer Dorit Weber naked Minnesota woman arrested pleasuring self in a pickup truck not belonging to her on street.

A naked Minnesota woman was arrested last week after authorities found her pleasuring herself in a pickup truck.

Jennifer Dorit Weber, 35, was ‘completely naked’ when a patrolman found her lying on the floor of an open gold Pontiac SUV ‘digitally penetrating’ herself, according to a statement of probable cause obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Weber was released from jail in Blue Earth County after she was booked for several misdemeanors: indecent exposure, narcotics possession, DWI, and entering a vehicle without the owner's permission, according to the outlet.

The document noted the woman, who was in detox when the document was filed, 'was making nonsensical comments and appeared to be talking to people that were not present' and continued to masturbate while communicating with authorities.

But there’s more…

Neither pants nor underwear belonging to Weber were found in the car, but a metal spoon identified as potential drug paraphernalia was, according to the statement.

Throughout the near hour officers tried to get Weber out of the car, she ‘was making nonsensical statements and continued to masturbate,’ according to the document.

Multiple 911 calls flooded police on the afternoon of May 9 concerning 'a naked female walking around and jumping in and out of vehicles at a retail business that sells motor vehicles' in Mankato, about 81 miles southwest of Minneapolis, according to the document.

Weber was brought to a detoxification facility after authorities finally convinced her to exit the car. It was later revealed the owner of the vehicle did not give Weber permission to enter.