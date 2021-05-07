Florida teacher tells student, 14, her outfit is too revealing: letting them...

Alice Wagner Florida Yulee Middle school student sexually harassed by teacher over ‘letting them hang out’ comments over dress. Teen girl suspended.

A Florida middle school student has accused her teacher of sexual harassment over remarks she made over her outfit. The incident led to the student being suspended for 10 days after a heated clash with school administrators over the educator’s comments.

Alice Wagner, an eighth grader at Yulee Middle School, claims her teacher made a remark about her breasts during class, saying her outfit was ‘letting them hang out for the whole world to see.’

The teen was wearing a white tank top underneath a long-sleeve gray cardigan sweater with a bohemian skirt.

Wagner told WJXT she was shocked by the comment by the female teacher, who has not been named, and left the class without permission.

She said: ‘I went to the bathroom and I came back and I said, “You need to stop sexualizing 14-year-old girls.” I grabbed my stuff and I removed myself from the situation.’

‘Made me feel very uncomfortable’

Wagner then went to the administration office to call her parents but claims she was not allowed to make the call.

She then got into a heated debate with administrators, and was hit with a ten-day suspension, she told WJXT.

Wagner’s suspension went into effect on April 28, the young teen said.

Wagner says she was told her undergarments could be seen through the top – contravening the school’s dress code.

But she claims her sweater made that impossible.

In messages made online, Wagner said the comments from her teacher made her ‘feel very uncomfortable.’

She noted that she was suspended after she reacted in a way she ‘shouldn’t have’ towards the school’s assistant principals, but did not detail what those were.

Targeted over mature body

Her mother, Sarah Wagner, told WJXT that her daughter’s behavior went too far when she argued with administrators, but claimed that she was ‘basically sexually harassed by her teacher.’

‘I don’t think it’s okay for her to talk to teachers that way but I understand why she was angry. She was basically sexually harassed by her teacher,’ the mother said.

‘The teacher did apologize, she did understand what she did was wrong.’

Wagner and her mother claim the incident is part of a ‘systemic problem,’ of sexual harassment at the school. Wagner believes there’s a double standard when it comes to enforcing the dress code.

‘I believe that teachers are targeting women with mature bodies, women in general absolutely,’ the teen told WJXT. ‘So just because I have a little bit of breasts, I get targeted.’

It is unclear if the family have made a formal complaint of sexual harassment.

Sexualizing students

The young teen added that the situation has left her ‘extremely disappointed in the school system.’

‘I feel powerless and silenced,’ she said.

Wagner said that students have previously tried ‘to stop sexism on school grounds’ but ‘to no avail.’

The 14 year old girl said she wants ‘to make students, parents, teachers, and many others aware of the injustice that is taking place here, because nobody anywhere deserves to feel oppressed, no less in a place as vital as school.’

The Nassau County School District, which oversees the school, has a dress code policy that bans clothing that reveals undergarments.

The dress code was updated in January, and the district said it reevaluates its policy each year.

To date, the school district has declined media overtures for comment.