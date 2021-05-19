Escambia County attempted kidnapping: Hispanic man arrested in attempted abduction of 11 year old Florida girl captured on video.

Video has emerged off an 11 year old Florida girl fighting off a would be abductor as she waited at a school bus stop, early Tuesday morning. Come Tuesday night, the wanted man who had a history of prior sexual offences would be taken into custody.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. at a bus stop on Old Correy Field Road near Perdido Street, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release, the un-named girl was waiting at the bus stop when surveillance cameras caught a white Dodge Journey driving past her several times. Eventually, the vehicle pulled up by the girl, and a man armed with a knife jumped out from inside.

‘He grabs her and tries to pull her into that vehicle,’ Sheriff Chip Simmons said Tuesday at a news conference. ‘She reports that he had a knife in one hand, and he grabbed her around the neck with the other hand.’

The suspect in initial reports was described as a possibly Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s who was driving a white Dodge Journey with a silver bumper.

Suspect has prior criminal history including sexual offenses with a child

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office described the arrested man as a 30-year-old man with a prior criminal history that included sexual offenses with a child.

Simmons said the man had approached the girl once before, about two weeks ago, as she was waiting at a bus stop. The man spoke Spanish, and the girl did not understand everything he said, but Simmons said the incident made her uncomfortable enough that she told her school principal. In the days between then and Tuesday, the girl’s mother walked her to the bus stop every morning.

‘This is the first day that she didn’t walk to the bus stop with her daughter,’ Simmons said. ‘So, we believe that this person has either been watching her specifically, or (he was) just walking around looking for an opportunity. Either way it’s bad.’

Upon his arrest, the man whose identity wasn’t immediately released pending further investigations was charged with attempted kidnapping and and aggravated assault WEAR-TV reported.

‘This animal is off the street,’ Simmons told reporters. ‘We can once again applaud the efforts and resilience of that 11-year-old girl.’

Simmons said investigators were able to find the man’s vehicle at an address near the bus stop, WALA reported.

The man was arrested at about 5 p.m CDT, Simmons said.

The victim suffered some scratches, but had no other injuries.

“Luckily, she fights,” Simmons said, while adding, ‘I’m not so sure if she actually comprehends exactly what could have happened.’