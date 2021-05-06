: About author bio at bottom of article.

Dawn Marie Baye Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana school cafeteria worker arrested for hosting alcohol sex sleepovers with teen students.

A Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana school cafeteria worker is accused of luring teen boys to her home for sleepovers where they watched adult material, drank alcohol and engaged in sex acts, authorities said.

Dawn Marie Baye, 38, allegedly met the boys, who were ages 13 to 16, at the school where she worked as a lunch lady in Chauvin, KLFY reported.

She allegedly invited the minors on multiple occasions to her home in Baton Rouge, where they watched adult content, drank booze and participated in sexual encounters, authorities said.

It remained unclear how many victims in total were involved.

The lunch worker’s arrest followed the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) receiving a complaint from a concerned parent of one of the juveniles involved on On April 21.

Met her victims at school