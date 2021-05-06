Dawn Marie Baye Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana school cafeteria worker arrested for hosting alcohol sex sleepovers with teen students.
A Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana school cafeteria worker is accused of luring teen boys to her home for sleepovers where they watched adult material, drank alcohol and engaged in sex acts, authorities said.
Dawn Marie Baye, 38, allegedly met the boys, who were ages 13 to 16, at the school where she worked as a lunch lady in Chauvin, KLFY reported.
She allegedly invited the minors on multiple occasions to her home in Baton Rouge, where they watched adult content, drank booze and participated in sexual encounters, authorities said.
It remained unclear how many victims in total were involved.
The lunch worker’s arrest followed the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) receiving a complaint from a concerned parent of one of the juveniles involved on On April 21.
Met her victims at school
During the investigation, detectives learned that there were sleepovers at the Baye’s residence during the time the ‘illicit parties’ occurred.
Baye, who was a cafeteria worker at a local school, met some of the victims there. Detectives conducted several interviews and the information was consistent with information that was shared on social media, FOX8Live reports.
On April 30, detectives interviewed Baye. She was arrested for 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Baye was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and her bond was set at $50,000.00.
Terrebonne Parish Schools Superintendent Phillip Martin says he can’t comment on personnel matters, but does confirm Baye is no longer employed.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, (985)876-2500.