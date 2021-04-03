Xavier Donte Alexander Florida fourth grade teacher with Grove Park Elementary arrestd soliciting to have sex with 2 year old child and traveling to meet child. More victims feared.

Could it be even more deplorable? A Florida elementary teacher who also side hustles as a babysitter is facing a series of charges after investigators said he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old along with traveling to meet with the child.

Xavier Donte Alexander, who appeared in court Friday, is accused of violating a state statute known as the ‘Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act.’ Authorities have not released details of their allegations, but they said the man was seeking to engage in sexual acts with a minor and had traveled to meet with the toddler.

Alexander, 27, works as a fourth-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. He is also listed as a babysitter on Care.com and other nanny websites, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

Care.com responded, calling the allegations ‘frightening and truly disturbing.’

‘Upon learning of this arrest, we promptly removed this person’s profile and notified families with whom he had been in contact with that he is no longer on our platform,’ a company spokesperson told the nydailynews in a statement.

Other child victim?

‘We have proactively reached out to local law enforcement and stand ready to assist in their investigation,‘ the official said, adding that every caregiver listed on the platform has completed a background check.

The Palm Beach County school district, meanwhile, said Alexander has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. District officials added that the crimes he’s accused of committing did not take place on school property and did not involve their students.

‘The District is shocked and appalled by the nature of the crimes for which Alexander was arrested,’ officials said in a released statement.

A regard of Alexander’s LinkedIn profile revealed the educator listing having worked with the Palm Beach County School District since 2012 in various capacities, including as an afterschool counselor, activity leader and director. The profile indicated Alexander working at Grove Park Elementary school for six months.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and is being held on a $1 million bond until his next court appearance, jail records show.

The sheriff’s office urged anyone who might suspect their child was a victim to contact the agency.