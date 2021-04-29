Veronika Troshina and Mikhail Morozov Russian adult stars wanted for having sex at sacred Mount Batur site in Bali, Indonesia. Video goes viral.

A 22-year-old Russian adult entertainer has reportedly taunted police on TikTok after she and her partner shot a raunchy video on a sacred Hindu mountain in Bali.

Authorities in Indonesia are on the hunt for Veronika Troshina and Mikhail Morozov, 26, who could face a jail sentence for performing the lewd act on Mount Batur, the Sun reported.

The incriminating footage has been viewed more than 1.2 million times since they uploaded it to an adult site, according to the outlet. Scorn from Indonesian authorities led to the upload being deleted.

Troshina, who also posts her steamy videos on her Instagram and OnlyFans accounts, shared a caption about her mountain escapade on TikTok, where she wrote: ‘I guess you saw me somewhere.’

It’s believed the couple have since returned to their home in Rybinsk, about 165 miles northeast of Moscow, but local authorities said they will continue to try to track them down.

Raunchy self promotion – but at what cost?

‘Our officer found the location, specifically along the hiking trail of Mount Batur, a bit above Pasar Agung Temple,’ Bangli police commander I Gusti Agung Dhana Aryawan said, the Sun reported.

‘We are coordinating with immigration to find out whether or not the people concerned are still in Bali,’ he added.

Batur, one of four sacred mountains on the island, is believed to be the home of Lord Brahma, who is often symbolized with a fire ring.

In the video, Troshina is seen wearing a coronavirus face mask pulled down under her chin. It remained unclear when the couple filmed the ‘intimate episode’.

She and Morozov could be charged with public indecency, which carries a sentence of up to two years and eight months behind bars.

The couple are likely to face a ban from Indonesia.