Samantha Krakower Leonia NJ High School teacher has inappropriate sexual relationship with student. Sexual assault charges comes a year after educator commenced teaching job.

‘A very troubling situation…’ A Bergen County, NJ high school teacher and coach was charged with sexually assaulting a student, authorities said Friday.

Samantha Krakower, a 24-year-old physical education and health teacher at Leonia High School, was accused of having ‘an inappropriate sexual relationship’ with a student, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

‘During the investigation, it was learned that Krakower, who is also a softball coach and basketball coach at Leonia High School, started the inappropriate relationship earlier this school year,’ Musella said in a statement cited by N.J.com.

Krakower faces charges of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. Krakower remained held at the Bergen County Jail ahead of a court hearing, sheriff’s office records show.

School officials on Thursday alerted Leonia police about the allegations, according to the prosecutor, who said borough police contacted the county special victims unit.

‘A very troubling situation’

District Schools Superintendent Edward Bertolini called the incident ‘a very troubling situation,’ and said he became aware of the allegations after officials received confidential tips. Counseling will be available at the school Monday, he added.

‘While these are pending charges and there has been no adjudication of guilt, the notification of these charges is of great concern to the Leonia Board of Education and the entire Leonia community,’ a statement from the school district said. ‘The board has suspended this teacher, pending an adjudication of the criminal charges and this teacher is restrained from being on any of the schools’ campuses.’

‘The board and the administration are working closely with law enforcement as their investigation proceeds and remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of our students,’ the district said.

The age of the male victim was not immediately known. Of note, Krakower’s arrest came two days after the woman turning 24 according to the Daily Voice.

Records show Krakower, of Palisades Park, became a teacher last year.

Not immediately understood is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her male victim.

It remained unclear if the educator had retained an attorney.