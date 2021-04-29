Why? Sage Curry Largo Florida man confesses to randomly following two women home & killing them as they slept. No known motive.

A Florida teen has confessed to following two women home and killing them as they slept according to reports.

Sage Gayle Curry, 19, admitted crawling through his victims’ window at their Largo home before murdering them in what authorities say was a ‘random attack’.

Upon his arrest, Curry was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and burglary, patch reports. The victims were not identified, but neighbors said a mother and daughter lived together in the home.

Cops said Curry confessed to breaking in through a bedroom window, and ‘grabbing the sharpest kitchen knife he could find’ and attacking the women.

The teen allegedly stabbed the first woman multiple times in the chest while she slept, and then turned the knife on the second woman when she came to defend the sleeping victim, according to FOX 8.

‘He was nice and quiet’

Police said Curry was injured by the second victim, and asked a neighbor for help with his wounds. Largo police received a 911 call at 1:53 a.m., and arrived at the home to find both women dead.

Police say Curry did not know the women before deciding to ‘randomly’ follow them home and attack them. FOX 8 cited neighbors who said the two women originally immigrating from Albania.

Friends and acquaintances of the teen said were shocked to hear of his alleged murders.

‘Just shock overall, I’d never think someone like this could do something like that. So just shocked right now,’ former co-worker Jordan Martin told FOX 8.

No known motive

The colleague described Curry as ‘nice’ and ‘quiet.’

‘It’s breathtaking and I had to do a doubletake and say is that the same kid I knew,’ said Josh Estremera, a Pinellas County Minster and Community Advocate.

The teen was appointed a public defender Tuesday as he awaits trial in the Pinellas County Jail, the report said. Appearing in court on Wednesday, he was denied bail.

It remained unclear what motivated the slayings of the two women.