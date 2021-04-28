Olivia Taylor-Washek Florida woman arrested offering free drunken lap dances. Maxim magazine cover model goes on drunk tangent in St Petersburg.

How much money do you have in your wallet? A drunk Florida woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly offering lap dances to passerby’s along with asking police officers if they wanted to ‘bang’ on the sidewalk.

Olivia Taylor-Washek, 28, an aspiring model was taken into custody just after 8.30pm on Saturday.

According to a police report obtained by the Smoking Gun, Taylor-Washek was ‘stumbling on the sidewalk and attempting to give random citizens lap dances’ outside of a bar on Central Avenue in St Petersburg.

Prior to ‘being evaluated’ the ‘distressed’ woman is alleged to have threatened ‘to punch paramedics if they touched her’.

The officers said in the report that they offered to walk Taylor-Washek to her nearby apartment or call someone to pick her up.

Vying for $25,000 grand Maxim prize

However, she ‘continued to yell profanities’ at police officers and bystanders. At one point she allegedly asked officers ‘if they wanted to “bang” on the sidewalk’.

Taylor-Washek is also said to have asked the officers if they were going to shoot her.

Taylor-Washek was arrested for disorderly intoxication and released on Sunday on her own recognizance.

According to her Instagram, Taylor-Washek is currently competing with other women to be on the cover of Maxim magazine.

The winner receives a grand prize of $25,000, which she says she’d use to pay off her student loans.