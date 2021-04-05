40 Dubai models in nude balcony photoshoot identified as Russian photographer, Alexey Konstov faces jail time and fines.

Up to 40 models, from primarily ex-Soviet Union states, including eleven Ukrainian women and a Russian male photographer have been arrested over a raunchy naked photoshoot over the weekend along a Dubai balcony according to reports.

Among the charges the group faces is public debauchery for allegedly violating the country’s hyper strict decency laws, the BBC reports.

The penalty for infringement is up to six months jail and a fine of nearly $1,500.

The fracas erupted after more than a dozen nude models were photographed standing on a high-rise apartment glass balcony in the United Arab Emirates city — with intimate snaps of the sexy lineup going viral on social media and causing controversy.

All participating models have been identified and understood to be from ex-Soviet Union states – including Russia, Belarus and Moldova – but 11 are Ukranian, the country’s foreign ministry confirmed. Also identified was Russian photographer, Alexey Konstov, 33, who is alleged to have organized the risque photoshoot.

Advertisement for Israeli adult entertainment

Radha Stirling, director of Detained in Dubai, said the X-rated shoot is believed to be part of a campaign for an Israeli adult channel.

‘Initially we were being told that it was the Israeli branch of a US adult website and now we are hearing that it’s an Israeli p**n channel,’ Stirling told UK publication Metro.

‘We have been told it’s a mixture of nationalities involved,’ she added, without elaborating.

Stirling, who founded the London-based advocacy organization, called the stunt ‘brazen’ and said it has upset both locals and expats living in the country.

‘It’s a pretty brazen and severe crime to stand out there on the balcony where everyone could see them and people on other balconies could film them for footage which has gone viral,’ she told Metro.

‘People are very upset about it, the ex-pat communities are upset, including the British nationals. They think what these people were trying to do was quite vile, knowing full well the laws in relation to exposure are strict in the UAE,’ Stirling continued.

‘People have been arrested for wearing T-shirts deemed to be offensive yet they were out there in plain sight of the rest of the buildings.’

Russian photographer denies involvement

The Ukrainian consulate confirmed to the BBC that 11 of its female citizens were detained in the UAE roundup over the balcony photoshoot.

A Russian man who organized the scene — taking footage from a nearby balcony — was arrested, too, the Sun reported, citing Russian news outlets.

He was identified by the Daily Mail as Alexey Konstov, although he has denied having anything to do with the incident. The tabloid reported the photographer telling police he was in a nearby apartment and had filmed the spectacle showing the naked women.

Sharing adult material is punishable with prison time and hefty fines under the UAE’s laws, which are based on Islamic law, or Sharia.