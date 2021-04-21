Nichelle Thomas Park Slope woman, 52, shot dead by black woman broad daylight in the back of the head corner of Fourth Ave. and St. Marks Place. Suspect being questioned.

A 52-year-old woman died Wednesday after a ‘dark skinned’ woman shot her in the head during a clash on a Brooklyn street corner according to NYC authorities.

Nichelle Thomas was nearing the corner of Fourth Ave. and St. Marks Place in Park Slope when a dark-skinned woman dressed in black and sporting dreadlocks ran up behind the woman and shot her in the back of the head, about 1 p.m on the sidewalk in front of a deli, authorities said.

‘I heard two shots, looked out the window saw the cops and ambulance and came out and just saw everyone else looking around trying to see what was going on,’ said Tiffany Williams, 39, who lives across the street according to the nydailynews.

Williams saw the EMTs at work.

‘I saw them doing chest compressions when they got her on the stretcher,’ the witness said. ‘I saw just the arm and chest compressions then I saw them put her in the ambulance and drive off.’

Medics rushed the woman to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, but she died at 1:26 p.m.

Police say the un-known female suspect was last seen running away from the scene armed with a silver handgun.

A late afternoon tweet indicated the NYPD questioning a suspect about the shooting circa 4 p.m., which was being investigated as a homicide. There were no arrests yet, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Hours later, the suspected shooter surrendered to cops at the 78th Precinct station house with her lawyer the nypost reported.

‘I heard one shot and knew it was from a gun,’ local bodega cashier, Mohammed Ali told via the nypost.

Ali, 57, said he ran outside and saw, ‘a lady lying face-up on the sidewalk and above her eyes was a hole with blood coming out.’

‘I’ve been working here for 12 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,’ he said. ‘It’s scary. If the bullet hadn’t hit her, I might have been the one hit.’

Park Slope crime stats

Police obtained video from near the scene, but it wasn’t immediately clear how much of the incident was captured.

This is the first shooting and the first homicide in Park Slope this year and the neighborhood is located in one of the city’s least violent precincts where a predominantly upwardly mobile population live.

Overall crime in Park Slope is down by 5% as of Sunday, although cops have seen a 50% increase in assault complaints, from 18 last year to 27 this year, statistics show.

The shooting was the first recorded in the neighborhood this year, NYPD data shows, and comes as the Big Apple experiences a nearly yearlong surge of gun violence.

Not immediately clear is whether the two women were known to each other and what led to the suspect shooting the other woman dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.