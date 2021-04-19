Misty Cato Springtown Texas math teacher had improper relationship with teen student over several years, even leaving voice mail telling victim she was in love with him.

A North Texas school teacher was arrested Friday for an alleged relationship with a male student that began when he was 15 years old and had continued to go on for ‘several years’, according to reports.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said authorities arrested Misty Lorene Cato, 43, of Springtown, and charged her with second-degree improper relationship between educator and student. The educator’s bond was set at $100,000 CBS DFW reports.

Cato was recently a fifth grade math teacher at Springtown Intermediate School before she was placed on administrative leave due to the allegations.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged relationship began while the student was enrolled in Azle ISD and continued for several years throughout Parker and Tarrant counties according to WFAA.

During an interview with Cato, the sheriff’s office said she admitted to having sexual relations with the student while knowing he was a juvenile and that she was caught on a voice recording saying she was in love with him for four years and ‘seeing him again makes her want to be with him again’.

An active investigation is still underway with authorities in Parker and Tarrant counties looking into the case since alleged incidents occurred within both jurisdictions.

‘It is a shame any time we have to investigate these type of cases,’ said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. ‘It is imperative that our children attend school in a safe environment. Educators play a vital role in that safe environment and have a duty to protect our children. The student in this case has been offered counseling at the Parker County Children’s Advocacy Center where his healing can begin.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of power, authority and trust to subjugate her teen male victim.