Marka Bodine teacher at Tomball Intermediate School accused of sexually abusing former male teen student under 14 years of age for three years.

A Texas middle school teacher has been accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a former male student for nearly three years, beginning when the boy was just 13 years old, police said.

Marka Lee Bodine, an English teacher at Tomball Intermediate School outside Houston, was arrested Saturday following an investigation into allegations made by a former student, Tomball police said in a statement.

Bodine, 31, was taken into custody on a felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child after a former student at the school contacted police on April 12. The offense is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The investigation into Marka Bodine was launched last Monday, after a former student at Tomball ISD now aged 16, came forward with allegations of continuous and ongoing sexual misconduct against his former teacher.

Tomball police Chief Jeffrey Bert told KRIV that Bodine allegedly abused the male student for roughly two and a half years.

Victim was groomed

‘It was definitely a cry out for help,’ Bert told the station of the victim. ‘He had reached out to a school, and he reached out to the police department as well, so I think he just became overwhelmed with it and reached out to us.’

Bodine made her initial court appearance Monday. She told police that one of her former sixth-grade students had been harassing her and threatened to harm himself, court documents show.

But investigators allege Bodine had a three-year sexual relationship with the same boy who is now 16. Court documents indicate she admitted to sex acts with the victim starting in 2018 and continued having them even after he moved.

‘It does appear that this is one of those cases where grooming of the child was involved, in other words, getting the person to be feel trusted initially,’ said Bert. ‘Our big concern from the police department right now is to ensure that we have all the evidence of this case, but to ensure that there’s no other children involved.’

Of note, Bodine also confessed to sending the boy dozens of explicit photos and videos.

District officials told of placing Bodine on administrative leave upon being notified of the criminal investigation. She later resigned and is no longer employed by Tomball ISD.

Tomball police and child welfare officials are now conducting independent investigations in the accusations, district officials said.

Abuse of trust

Counselors ready to provide ‘social-emotional support’ to any student or staffer in need will be made available at the school for fifth- and sixth-graders, district officials said.

Bodine was booked into the Harris County Jail, where she was released after posting $100,000 bond and ordered to wear a GPS monitor, KPRC reported.

One parent of a child in the district told KPRC she was very disturbed by news of Bodine’s arrest.

‘I just got the email this morning and honestly that kind of stuff outrages me,’ the woman said.

A LinkedIn page for Bodine indicates she had worked as an English teacher for Tomball ISD since August 2015.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugate her male victim.