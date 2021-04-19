Former Oregon teacher accused of sex w/ teen sent back to jail...

Lisa DeFluri teacher at Oregon’s Thurston High School sent back to jail for trying to contact female teen student she is accused of sexually abusing.

A former married high school English teacher and basketball coach from Oregon accused last year of repeatedly having oral sex with her teenage student has been sent back to jail for allegedly trying to contact the girl.

Lisa DeFluri, 31, was arrested April 13 on a misdemeanor count of contempt of court according to Lane County jail records.

DeFluri had been head coach of the Thurston High School girls basketball team since 2018 and was also listed on the school’s website as a 10th grade teacher for English and English support classes.

DeFluri was first arrested in December, with the female educator charged with 11 counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse, accused of inappropriately touching and engaging in oral sex with a female player on the basketball team at Thurston High School on multiple occasions between July and December 2020, reported The Register-Guard.

The alleged victim is younger than 18 years old.

Educator fired following internal school investigation

She had yet to face trial for the original allegations when she was re-arrested in April for the most recent alleged crime.

Of note, DeFluri’s husband of five years was described as also working as an English teacher in the same district.

There is no indication he was involved in any of the alleged crimes.

A high school spokesperson said officials learned of the allegations against DeFluri on December 6, 2020, and immediately reported them to the police.

Investigators interviewed the alleged victim, her family, and witnesses, and seized phones and computers in search of corroborating evidence.

Springfield School District had initially placed DeFluri on paid administrative leave and later terminated her after conducting an internal investigation.

DeFluri and her husband, Steve Twomey, sparked a media frenzy five years prior when they got married at a tailgate party in Pasadena, California, during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Oregon Ducks teacher husband and wife fans marry at Rose Ball

According to a CNN report, DeFluri and Twomey have been together since seventh grade and share an obsession with the University of Oregon’s football team, the Oregon Ducks.

The couple were set to have a beach wedding when their team got a berth to the semifinal at the Rose Bowl, which inspired them to scrap their matrimonial plans and instead tie the knot outside the Rose Bowl stadium, with the groom’s stepdad officiating the ceremony.

Instead of a bridal gown and a tuxedo, the newlyweds wore matching Oregon jerseys and posed beneath a green-and-gold arch in honor of the Ducks’ team colors.

‘We’re not traditional, we love football and love the Ducks,’ DeFluri told CNN at the time.

DeFluri was due back in court today for a pre-trial conference, reported KEZI.