David Eugene Bostian a North Carolina assistant principal at Noble Middle School found dead at his Tipton Court home, hours after posting $150K bond after a former student claimed they had a sexual relationship in the 1990’s at New Hanover HS.

An assistant principal at a North Carolina high school accused of sex acts with a student in the 1990s has been found dead, police announced Friday.

David Eugene Bostian, 59, was found dead by Wilmington police at his Tipton Court home about 9 a.m. — just hours after he was arrested and released on bond on claims that he had an inappropriate relationship with a then teen student.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding Bostian’s death, spokeswoman Jessica Williams said.

‘The cause of death is still under investigation at this time,’ Williams wrote in an email according to the StarNews Online.

Bostian, an assistant principal at Noble Middle School, was charged Thursday with two counts of a sexual offense by a government employee after a former student at New Hanover High School said they had a sexual relationship spanning two years in the early 1990s, Lt. Jerry Brewer said.

Did educator kill self hours after resigning and posting bond?

The student — who called a school resource officer to report the allegations Thursday — said she was 16 at the time of an ongoing relationship in 1992 with Bostian, a then teacher at Hanover HS.

While Bostian was not accused of having intercourse with the then 16-year-old victim, Brewer said sexual acts allegedly occurred between the two in 1992.

Bostian was taken into custody early Friday after meeting with investigators looking into the allegations. Brewer said he was given a $150,000 unsecured bond and was released.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools told WECT that Bostian resigned his position at Noble Middle School early Friday. He had been employed by New Hanover County Schools since 1985.

Authorities have yet to cite the manner and cause of death and whether Bostian committed suicide.