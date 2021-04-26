Steubenville Catholic teacher, 21, has sex with student, 15, in back of...

Corissa McCalister Steubenville, Ohio Catholic HS teacher charged with sexual battery after having sex with 15-year-old male student in the back of her car.

An Ohio high school teacher been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old male student in the back of her car at a deserted fairground.

Corissa McCalister, 21, who is a Spanish teacher, head cross country coach and assistant track coach at Catholic Central High School, in Steubenville, was taken into custody last week after the mother of the alleged victim informed staff about an incident that occurred in March.

Authorities said McCalister drove the teenager home from a track meet at Edison Local School on March 30.

Police said McCalister parked at the Harrison County Fairground in Cadiz, Ohio, where they had sex in the back of her car.

Following her arrest, McCalister, who is facing two counts of sexual battery, posted $100,000 bail WTRF reported.

Placed on admin leave

In a press release, the Diocese of Steubenville said McCalister has been placed on leave.

‘Thomas Costello, principal of Catholic Central High School, Steubenville, after consulting with Diocesan Superintendent Deacon Paul D. Ward, has placed Corissa McCalister, 21, teacher, head cross country coach and assistant track coach, on administrative leave,’ the statement reads.

The diocese said that on April 21, school officials were informed about allegations of sexual abuse involving McCalister.

The mother of the alleged victim, told school officials about the claims and Costello ‘immediately informed the diocese of the allegations’ and notified local authorities.

On April 23, the diocese was informed by Harrison County authorities that charges have been filed. According to the diocese, none of the allegations occurred on school grounds.

In addition, the faculty of the high school and junior high schools were notified by Costello of the charges during a meeting after school on April 23.

‘The parents of all high school and junior high students were also notified about the incident through emails,’ the statement reads.

Received the 2020 Spanish Award

Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton, said: ‘I am deeply saddened by news of the allegations and I offer my prayers for healing for the victim and the victim’s family as well as the Catholic Central school community.’

According to her LinkedIn profile, McCalister is a 2020 graduate of St. Francis University Loretto, Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish education and minors in English literature and Spanish health services. As a senior at the university, McCalister received the 2020 Spanish Award, given to the best overall Spanish major.

A Diocesan Response Team will be reaching out to the alleged victim’s family and the school community to provide support.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of authority, trust and power to subjugate her male victim.