Calieb Craft CoxHealth nursing assistant fired, charged with sexual assault of 75 year old patient. Springfield, Missouri man denies allegations.

A Missouri nursing assistant has been accused of sexually abusing a 75 year old male patient who can not move without assistance.

Calieb Craft, 24, a CoxHealth certified nursing assistant was arrested on Thursday. The man’s employer released a statement on Friday stating the medical worker had been fired from his position at Cox South in Springfield.

Craft is charged five counts, including criminal charges of second-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse and abuse of an elderly, disabled or vulnerable person, according to court records cited by KY3.

CoxHealth released the following statement Friday afternoon on the investigation:

‘In the interest of transparency, and a desire for you to hear from us first, we want to share about a situation that recently occurred at Cox South.’

Internal investigation launched

‘Last week, a patient alleged that he was sexually assaulted by one of our employees while receiving care at the hospital. As soon as we learned of the allegations, the employee was immediately removed from patient care. We also began an internal investigation and reported the situation to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). The employee has since been terminated.’

‘Additionally, we are fully cooperating with the Springfield Police Department in their investigation.’

According to the Springfield News-Leader, the patient said Craft offered him a bath, then pulled the privacy curtain closed around his bed. Court documents say a medical examination on the patient after the incident found injuries consistent with being sexually assaulted.

Craft was booked into the Greene County Jail on Thursday. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Craft denied the allegations, court documents say.