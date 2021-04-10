Amber Turnage Mississippi teacher sentenced after sex video tryst bust by victim’s father. Former Jackson Public School educator at Provine HS maintains she was controlled by the teen victim.

A former Mississippi biology teacher who was last month found guilty of sexual battery against a 17-year-old student was on Thursday sentenced to 15 years jail.

Amber Turnage, 42, who previously taught at Provine High School in Jackson, Ms. will serve ten years behind bars with five years suspended for both counts of sexual battery. She must also register as a sex offender WLBT reports.

The former Jackson Public School (JPS) teacher was found guilty of her crimes in March after an investigation was launched in 2017. Investigators said she had a relationship with a 17-year-old student at Provine HS.

A previous report via clarionledger told of Turnage – a married mother-of-five – carrying on the illicit relationship with the 17-year-old student, from December 2016 until April, 2017.

The investigation began after the victim’s father found sexual videos of Turnage and his teen son.

Teacher claims she was controlled by the victim

The student said he met Turnage, who was married at the time, after school one day and that they quickly developed a relationship.

The victim alleged that Turnage gave him gift cards, money and even said that the two would sometimes go to different motels in Jackson.

While testifying, the victim’s father said that he became suspicious of his son’s behavior and decided to go through his cell phone. That’s when he found videos of his son and Turnage.

Turnage claimed she was controlled by the student – despite being the authority figure and in a position of power and trust.

Child sexual predator

Offered Warren Martin, the victim’s lawyer at the time of Turnage’s initial arraignment, ‘My client was entrapped by a sexual scam.’

Adding, ‘This teacher saw him, preyed upon him and when she realized he was close to revealing her criminality, she sought efforts to conceal it by offering my client cash payments.’

The teacher was fired from Jackson Public Schools after two years with Provine High School. Turner’s husband of nearly 16 years, Keith, divorced the educator just shy of their upcoming wedding anniversary in June of 2017.

An attorney for the family released a statement when Turnage was found guilty last month, reading in part that Turnage’s conviction ‘reaffirms the notion that child predators deserve the shock and outrage which accompany their despicable acts and in a civilized society, these acts must always be met with the severest punishment.’