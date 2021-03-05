Watch: UP Indian father cuts off teen daughter head cause he disapproved...

Sarvesh Kumar Uttar Pradesh Indian father cuts off teen daughter head cause he disapproved of boyfriend- carries it through street. Video is released.

A father-of-four in India decapitated his 17-year-old daughter and carried her head through the streets because he did not approve of her boyfriend.

Residents observed Sarvesh Kumar walking with the head in the Indian village of Pandetara, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday according to local reports.

The man was on his way to a police station after cutting off his daughter’s head as part of an honor killing.

Footage shows one man searching the father as he checks his clothing.

Police officers ask the man his name, where the head is from and whose head it was.

Unhappy with daughter’s relationship

Kumar admitted to beheading his daughter with a sharp object as he was unhappy with the relationship she was in, NDTV reports.

‘I did it. There was no one else. I closed the latch and did it. The body is in the room’, he said.

He also claimed that he would have killed her lover too had he been able to find him.

Reported local media: ‘In the video, two police constables are seen questioning him about his name, residence and also asked whose head he held. It is seen in the video that Sarvesh admitted that he had beheaded his daughter with a sharp weapon because he was angry about her relationship with a person. However, a police constable is also seen moving around the police station with the head holding in hand. As per the reports, the Majhila constable was suspended after Lucknow IG Laxmi Singh took cognisance of the matter.’

During questioning, Sarvesh, a vegetable vendor, recalled spotting his daughter in a compromising position with a man. Then, he decided to punish his daughter for her actions.

Kumar was arrested by police and taken into custody. His wife has since been arrested the dailymail reported.

Police found the body of his daughter at the family home and have sent it for a post-mortem examination.

An officer has been suspended as he was pictured carrying the head ‘inappropriately’, according to local media reports.

Of disconcert, India reported 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women in 2019 and Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 59,853 such incidents, according to the annual National Crime Record Bureau’s ‘Crime in India’ 2019 report.

Women are often seen as disposable and perceived as the inferior gender, with family’s vying for the birth of male offspring.

The state also recorded the highest number of crimes against children with 7,444 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (6,503) and Maharashtra (6,402).