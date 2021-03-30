Lexus Nichole Gray kidnapped East Texas teen, 14, found safe- the girl’s estranged sex offender father, Justin Shaun Gray, who was with her is arrested.

A missing 14-year-old East Texas teen girl thought to be abducted by her estranged sex offender father has been found safe.

According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office the suspect, Justin Shaun Gray, 40, was arrested late Monday afternoon in Mineral Wells. At the time of the man’s arrest, Lexus Nichole Gray was with the suspect. The teen girl was described as being now safe.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for Lexus Gray who was last seen on March 24 in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point in Rains County east of Dallas.

A weekend advisory by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office stated Gray suspect leaving with Lexus from Point. The father was believed to be in the Mesquite/Dallas area with the female and known to be dangerous and wanted. The release stated the suspect being a registered sex offender. The notice added that the kidnapped teen girl was in ‘extreme danger.’

Concern for the child’s whereabouts came after the suspect who had forfeited custody of his teen daughter, allegedly assaulted the girl’s mother and chased her with a knife.

Justin Gray was convicted in 2009 of two counts of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, and he is currently wanted on a parole violation warrant, authorities said.