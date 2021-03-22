King Soopers Boulder Table Mesa shooting at Colorado grocery store leaves at least six dead as gunman at large goes on shooting spree. No known motive.

One to two gunmen are thought to remain at large after going on a mass shooting spree at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store, killing at least six people, including an officer according to reports.

Boulder authorities said in a tweet that the incident unfolded just before 3pm local time at a King Soopers grocery store.

‘ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route,’ officers from the Boulder Police Department tweeted. The store where the incident is unfolding is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive.

Video captured two police officers escorting a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the grocery store in handcuffs. It was not immediately known whether the escorted man was one of the two to three suspected gunman thought to bee involved. It was believed two to three shooters continued to remain at large.

Local reports told of Boulder Police responding to calls of a shooting at a parking lot before the suspect proceeded to shoot at responding officers. The identity of the mass shooter gunman was not immediately made public.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an ‘active shooter’ at a King Soopers grocery store, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed one person being placed in an ambulance and a man in handcuffs https://t.co/9j5m64WvXz pic.twitter.com/wREnM43QsH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

BREAKING: Active mass shooter in #Boulder Colorado at a King Soopers Supermarket. Warning, graphic content: pic.twitter.com/7yRaul53eA — netluxe (@netluxe) March 22, 2021

WTF is happening in Colorado right now! 6 dead 1 police offer so far at the King Soopers in Boulder. I'm so pissed. https://t.co/6L7IKfJtlL — 🐾I Am Sami🌹Patrots, Thank You For You Service💖 (@Samiknowsbest1) March 23, 2021

Active scene with mass police mobilization

According to CBS 46 reporter Shon Gables, a radio scanner relayed that a suspect with a rifle and body armor was still on the loose and multiple people were motionless outside the store and one officer had been wounded inside the store.

Video showed two victims lying on the ground in the parking lot of the store. At least one victim is seen lying on the floor inside the store just moments before more gunshots are heard. Local reports described one of the victims as a police officer.

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in Boulder, about 25 miles northwest of Denver.

Just before 4.30pm local time, Boulder police tweeted: ‘Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see.

‘We will continue to tweet updates as we have them. If you live nearby please stay inside for now.’

Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.

Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that ‘you need to surrender.’ They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

“This is something I’ve grown up with. People my age and in my generation are used to this,” witness to shooting at Boulder King Soopers. https://t.co/qjOUU7vKLz — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 22, 2021

Witnesses describe horror

A man who said he was shopping at the store told KCNC-TV that he heard a loud bang, then heard another, and by the third, everyone was running.

He said they ran to the back of the store, found the employee area and workers told them how to escape. He said they walked single file, with their arms on the backs of those in front of them.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

After the bleeding man was escorted out of the store, several minutes later, a line of people who appeared to have been shopping at the time were seen being taken to safety.

Law enforcement SWAT teams from Jefferson County and Boulder were dispatched to the market in the southern part of the city of Boulder.

One man told KDVR that he was ‘terrified’ and ‘in shock initially when we realized what was happening’.

The man said he was on his to pick up coffee from King Soopers when the shooting started.

The man noted that ‘people my age, my generation are used to this’.

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area of the United States.

Authorities had yet to say what motivated the gunman/gunmen who had yet to surrender to police and continued to remain at large.