Kandice Barber Wendover Buckinghamshire teacher sentenced to more than six years jail for causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. A gross breach of trust.

‘Beyond despicable.’ Those are the words a UK judge used to describe a married teacher previously convicted of having sex with her 15-year-old student as he sentenced the woman to more than six years in prison on Thursday.

Kandice Barber, 35, of Wendover, Buckinghamshire, was sentenced to six years and two months in prison Friday at Aylesbury Crown Court, the Scottish Sun reported.

Barber, a mom of three, was convicted in January of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity for having sex with the teen in a field, but was found not guilty of two separate counts of the same charge.

The educator was found out in March 2020, four months after the principal at Princes Risborough School saw an explicit photo of her being shared at the secondary school about 40 miles northwest of London.

Jurors during Barber’s trial heard testimony that she started messaging the teen in September, 2018 after taking his phone number at a school sports day event a week earlier.

Gross breach of trust

The pair’s messages soon turned ‘sexual’ with Barber sending the boy topless photos of herself on Snapchat. She later picked up the 15-year-old to have sex with him in a secluded field.

‘There is no doubt in my mind that you acted in gross breach of trust,’ the judge told Barber. ‘You took advantage of a child in your care and groomed him for your own sexual gratification.’

But there’s more.

Barber later told the boy to delete all messages and block her on Snapchat to stop evidence being found, the court heard.

‘…she exploited her position of trust to groom and abuse this teenage boy for her own sexual gratification.’

‘You remained determined to silence him in whatever way you could,’ the judge said.

Adding, ‘You already had authority over him by the nature of your position, and to use threats to bring him down so he would comply with your demands to remain quiet, which is what I find that you did, is in my view beyond despicable.’

Barber was also handed a 16-month sentence for causing a child under 16 to watch sexual activity by a person in breach of trust and a further 10-month sentence for sexual communication, to be served concurrently with her main sentence.

She will be required to notify police of her personal details and address for the rest of her life, as well as being barred from working with children and vulnerable adults, and being subject to a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.

Following the sentencing, the NSPCC stressed the need for victims of child sexual abuse to be properly supported.

A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘As a teacher, Barber would have been well aware of the vulnerability of young people, and it was her duty to safeguard those in her care.