John McKno pedophile teacher chokes to death on his prison breakfast an inquiry hears. Death follows child molester being sentenced for sexually abusing five boys at private boarding schools in the UK.

Define karma? A UK pedophile serving a 14-year sentence for gross indecency, indecent assault and serious sexual assaults against several children has died after choking on his breakfast while incarcerated in prison according to a report.

John McKno, 74, a former math teacher reportedly abused five students at several boarding schools in Suffolk, Devon and Worcestershire, where he taught in the 1970s and 1980s. All the victims were under the age of 16 and one was younger than 14.

McKno, who wasn’t locked up until 2016, died at Norwich Prison in September. Details of his death were revealed during an inquest this week. He reportedly had several undisclosed medical issues. The choking episode led to the convicted child molester incurring cardiac failure and his fatal demise, the BBC reports.

The inquest jury concluded McKno, who had a number of health conditions, died through misadventure.

A 51-year-old man who was one of McKno’s victims between 1975 and 1980 told the BBC his abuser was part of a larger ring that sexually assaulted students.

‘They learnt from each other,’ that accuser said. ‘The sexual stuff happened in the dorms — you were lying in your bed scared and you generally slept with one eye open.’

One of McKno’s colleagues, teacher Alan Stancliffe, spent two years in prison for assaulting several boys, one of whom was the 51-year-old who spoke out against McKno. Stancliffe died in 2014.